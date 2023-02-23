Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 23 February 2023 -Social media has erupted after a wealthy businessman from South Sudan exchanged vows with a lady young enough to be his daughter.

The couple walked down the aisle in a private wedding attended by friends and family.

The photos have sparked a lot of reactions on social media after they went viral.

A social media user called out the businessman and accused him of destroying the future of the young lady.

“And just like that this old man decided to bury her future.

What a shameful act

When will old men stop marrying young girls,’’ he wrote.

However, some admired the couple and said that age is just a number.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.