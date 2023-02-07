Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has advised retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to reach out to his successor, William Ruto, to end the bad blood between them.

Uhuru and Ruto have been at loggerheads for some time now.

The duo, despite leading the country as an item between 2013 and 2022, has had bad blood between them, with Uhuru throwing his weight behind Azimio leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 vote.

After taking over the reins of power, Ruto turned against Uhuru, with the latest alleged tax evasion on the side of the former president being the new height of their feud.

Sonko has now offered to help Uhuru cease fire with the president.

He advised him to reach out to Ruto for a sit-down during which they can iron out their differences.

“Our problem as Africans is our failure to acknowledge our mistakes and say sorry. If I were Uhuru, I would call President William Ruto for a moment. I would accept that Ruto won and he is now the president.”

“We would then deliberate on ways to help the country move forward and transform the lives of Kenyans. We would discuss the issue of unemployment, cost of living, and challenges faced by farmers among other issues,” said Sonko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.