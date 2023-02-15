Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Rapper Playboi Carti has been arrested in Georgia for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend during an argument over a paternity test.

The rapper’s girlfriend reportedly told the police that she’s been in a relationship with him for 2 years, has lived with him since July 2022 and was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged incident on December 20.

The lady told the police that she felt she was going to die after Playboi Carti grabbed her by her throat and pushed her, holding her neck until she could barely breathe.

TMZ reported that she also told cops that she wanted to talk to Playboi Carti about the baby, but their conversation about a paternity test led to an argument, which she claims escalated to a physical attack. She told police a witness jumped in to try and break up the fight, and when she was able to escape Carti’s grasp, she ran to her car where she claims he attacked her again.

The alleged victim told cops Carti tried pulling her out of the car and put his hand over her mouth as she tried to use the vehicle’s SOS feature to call the police. When cops arrived, police said the woman had visible injuries to her neck, chest and back.

Commenting on the arrest of his client on charges of felony aggravated assault, Playboi Carti’s lawyer, Brian Steel insisted that he was falsely accused.

Steel said;

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”