Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Rapper Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’Oir have welcomed their second child together.

The couple welcomed a baby girl yesterday, February 8, 2023.

Gucci made the announcement on Instagram with photos of him, his wife and their newborn daughter.

He announced that she has been named Iceland Davis.

They are also parents to a son named Ice Davis.

Keyshia has other children from previous relationships and Gucci Mane also has a son from a previous relationship.