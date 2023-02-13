Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 13, 2023 – Canadian rapper Drake placed seven massive bets on Sunday’s Super Bowl and made away with only one bet.

The Canadian rapper dropped a total of $965k on the bets, and won $1.477m, making an overall profit of $512k, all of which came from the Chiefs winning the game.

Drake celebrated on Instagram, posting a story of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrating, with the caption: ‘Pay that man his MONEYYYYYYY Eddie @Stake.’

‘My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake,’ he wrote on the post.

‘Please do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none.’

Drake put down $700k on the Chiefs to win the title before taking part in some ‘smaller’ prop bets. He put down $50k each on Patrick Mahomes and Juju Smith-Schuster scoring the first Chiefs touchdown, while he also bet the same amount on the Chiefs winning both halves.

Kansas City were trailed 24-14 at the half, but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes controlled the second half, outscoring the Eagles 24-11.

Drake wagered $30k on the Chiefs winning each quarter, while he bet $25k that Travis Kelce would be named Super Bowl MVP and $60k. But Patrick Mahomes ultimately took home his second Super Bowl MVP award after a game-winning 21/27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns.