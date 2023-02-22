Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Da Brat has revealed to her fans that she is expecting her first child at age 48.

The rapper – who is married to wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart, 41, shared her pregnancy news with People, where she discussed her IVF journey and heartbreaking miscarriage for the first time.

Da Brat – real name Shawntae Harris-Dupart said: ‘I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.

After she met Harris-Dupart, who is a mom of three – her outlook changed, and she said: ‘I started looking at life so differently. I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.’

Da Brat, who is now 18 weeks pregnant is using Harris-Dupart’s eggs and an anonymous sperm donor – who she branded ‘an eager entrepreneur’ to conceive.

The rapper had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps before the embryo transfer, while Harris-Dupart had suffered ‘major’ health complications during her egg retrieval.

Da Brat also revealed she’d had a devastating miscarriage, saying: “I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me. Luckily we still had quite a few of her eggs left.”

The musician said she is feeling ‘excited and exhausted’ in her second trimester, adding she doesn’t have any cravings or nausea yet.

Da Brat and Dupart-Harris made their relationship public in March 2021 when the celebrated rapper came out as a lesbian in her mid-40s.

Da Brat admitted she used to be terrified of Dupart seeing her ‘imperfections’ at the start of the relationship.

‘At first, I would hide behind furniture when she would talk to me,’ the Chicago native said. ‘I would cover up my face when I laughed.’