Monday, February 20, 2023 – South African rapper, AKA’s daughter broke down in tears at her father’s memorial service.

The memorial service of slain rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, took place this evening February 17, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg with Mzansi’s musicians, actors, politicians, and other dignitaries in attendance.

One of the most heart-wrenching moments was when the rapper’s seven-year-old daughter, Kairo Owethu Forbes broke down in tears. She was quickly consoled by one of her close family members and her mother, DJ Zinhle.

AKA was shot and killed last Friday in Durban, South Africa. He was 35. The rapper’s former manager, Tebello, also known as ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, was also gunned down on the same day and both he and AKA will be laid to rest on the 18th of February, 2023.

Watch the video below