Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 27, 2023 – A randy man has been shamed on social media after he was secretly filmed having sex with a lady in his car.

He parked his Prado registration number KBZ 883 N outside an apartment in Limuru and exchanged fluids with the lady in the car in broad daylight.

A nosy Kikuyu man who was passing by was heard in the video reacting in shock after spotting the two having sex in the car.

“These two are having sex in the car in such a sunny day. Oh God!’’ the man was heard lamenting in his native Kikuyu language.

The man thought no one was seeing him since the car’s windows were partially tinted.

The video has since been widely shared on social media and subjected him to endless trolls.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.