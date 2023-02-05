Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 5, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s planned protest rally against President William Ruto in Machakos may not take place if the statement by Governor Wavinya Ndeti is anything to go by.

This is after she banned Raila’s protest rallies in her county.

Addressing the media, Wavinya told Raila to stop living in utopia and accept Ruto as the duly elected president of the Republic of Kenya.

According to Wavinya, the time for politics is over and it’s time to work for the people who elected them.

He urged the ODM leader to give Ruto ample time to deliver on his promises.

“As the governor of Machakos, I won’t allow any Azimio rallies in my county. Time for politics is over. Let’s spend our energy on resourceful activities and give the government in power ample time to deliver and offer services to Kenyans,” Wavinya stated.

The Machakos governor is one of Azimio governors who have agreed to work with Ruto and his government for the sake of their people.

Raila has planned to hold anti-Ruto protest rally in Machakos this week after the Kibera one.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.