Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has sought the help of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the LGBTQ+ community last week.

Taking to his Twitter, Ledama asked Museveni to show him how Uganda managed to criminalize the LGTBQ+ community.

“Kaguta Museveni tell me how you did it? The Church in Kenya is already crying after this ruling,” Ledama tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the government that sought to bar the registration of LGBTQ+ organizations in Kenya.

The apex court ruled that the refusal by the NGOs Co-ordination Board to register the organizations violated human rights based on sexual orientation.

“Such action is retrogressive. We, therefore, affirm the decision of the Court of Appeal that the appellant violated Mr. Gitari’s right to freedom of association under Article 36 of the Constitution,” said the judges.

Religious leaders have condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling terming it contradictory.

“This rather contradictory ruling has left many of us wondering whether other illegal practitioners like pedophiles and those involved in incest also have a right of association,” CITAM said in a statement.

