Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has sought to demystify the lies being peddled by President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza minions that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was funding Raila Odinga’s protest against the government in order to be exempted from paying taxes.

In a statement via Twitter, Sifuna gave Ruto’s Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi a hard tackle, when he sought to know how funding Azimio rallies would help Uhuru be exempted from paying taxes.

“Explain to me how funding a rally gets one exempted from paying tax,” Sifuna asked Itumbi.

The ODM Secretary General also questioned Itumbi on the cost of setting up a rally in Nairobi and if Uhuru was paying taxes when he was sponsoring Jubilee rallies between 2012 and 2017.

“Also how much do you clowns think it costs to hold a rally in Nairobi for one to need a sponsor? Alafu huyu Uhuru aki sponsor rally za Jubilee na Ruto from 2012 to 2017 alikua analipa hii tax?” he asked.

Sifuna was responding to Itumbi’s tweet that UDA Senators and MCAs want Uhuru Kenyatta audited over tax evasion.

“Former President Kenyatta is the one financing Azimio Rallies with the hope that he will be exempted from Tax.”

“It is a well-known pattern – Shs350m was waived in the NIC & CBA merger. In this, 2 families who own banks were involved. One Paid taxes. The Senate will write to KRA to demand an Audit on all Tax evasion by the Kenyatta Family,” Itumbi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.