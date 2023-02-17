Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 17, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto now believes Pokot South MP David Pkosing is the man who has been funding banditry in the disturbed North Rift region.

According to detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Raila Odinga-allied MP has been supplying weapons to bandits using his white chopper.

Pkosing was arrested yesterday by DCI for grilling over his involvement in cattle rustling but was released later in the night and ordered to report to DCI for further grilling today.

However, Pkosing has denied funding and enabling banditry activities in the North Rift and denied owning the white chopper that was allegedly supplying bandits with guns and ammunition.

Speaking after securing his release yesterday, Pkosing maintained that he was not involved in the coordinated crime.

Pkosing, elected on Kenya Union Party (KUP), an affiliate of Azimio la Umoja, revealed that he was grilled by DCI detectives over posting bonds for seven boys from Pokot who were labelled bandits by the law enforcement officers.

However, he denied meeting the boys but acknowledged that he posted their bond upon release. The lawmaker noted that he felt the seven suspects had been wrongly accused.

He further clarified that the suspects were the owners of the 200 heads of cattle killed by bandits.

“What I know is that they’re innocent boys, and that is why the court had seen it fit to release them on bond,” the MP stated.

“I am a peaceful person and served in the Peace and Justice Commission before becoming an MP. Everyone is aware of that. And for the record, I have never recorded a police statement before,” Pkosing further indicated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.