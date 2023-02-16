Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Deputy Party Leader Wafula Wamunyinyi has admitted that the Azimio rallies are not as effective as they thought.

Speaking during the DAP-K NEC meeting at Chui Headquarters in Nairobi, Wamunyinyi revealed that they will soon start street protests, which will result in the government teargassing them.

This comes even as Raila, on Thursday last week, insisted that they would continue holding the rallies despite criticism from some leaders to stop on grounds that he is dividing the country.

“We must continue to have these barazas to sensitise our people of their democratic right which has been stolen. These people know that they stole elections and they want to rule you as if they won elections,” Raila said during an Azimio coalition retreat on Thursday.

The opposition chief has so far held rallies in Kamukunji, Jacaranda, Kibra, Machakos, and in Busia.

Raila, however, was forced to postpone his Kisii protest rally that had been planned for Monday to Friday this week after a warning by Kisii leaders.

