Sunday, February 19, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has once again blasted President William Ruto for trying to kill the Opposition in Kenya by constantly raiding Azimio affiliate parties and buying its MPs.

In a statement, Raila sensationally claimed that Ruto paid Azimio MPs who visited him at State House, among them Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o, and his friends, to betray him.

According to Raila, Jalang’o and his friends were paid a whopping Sh5 million each to jump the ship.

“Tumeona wabunge ambao walichaguliwa na wanachi ndani ya vyama ambazo ziko chini ya muungano wa Azimio wakipelekwa kwa mnada kule ikulu. Wengine wanasema ati wanaenda kule kutafta maendeleo, hakuna maendeleo ikulu wale wanenda kwa sababu ya tumbo zao, tunajua ya kwamba kila mmoja akienda kule anapewa shilingi millioni tano,” Raila claimed.

His remarks come days after Ruto defended the Azimio MPs who met him at State House.

Speaking in Nakuru, Ruto stated that Azimio MPs do not need permission from anyone to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Wakati mwananchi alienda kupiga kura alitupatia ruhusa ya kupanga mambo ya maendeleo na mambo ya kubadilisha Kenya. Hatuhitaji ruhusa ingine kutoka kwa mtu mwingine yeyote kwa sababu kuna watu wamezoea siasa mbaya.

“Kiongozi amechaguliwa na amepewa idhini na wananchi alafu mtu mwingine anaenda kutengeneza barrier, anatengeneza mahali pengine ati lazima sasa kabla haujafanyia wanachi kazi lazima uende uulize mtu flani ruhusa. Hiyo iko wapi katika kabita ya kenya?” Ruto posed.

