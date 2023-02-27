Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 27, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has supported Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria‘s decision to close China Square.

In a tweet on Monday, Makau who is a professor of International Trade Law said the existence of a Chinese shopping mall will harm Kenya’s economy, which he described as unsophisticated.

Makau, who is a close ally of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, said Kenya does not have a strong regulatory system to deal with the new mall.

“I don’t want to wade into an intra-UDA spat, but as a longtime professor of international trade law, I think the phenomenon of China Square is detrimental in an unsophisticated economy and a corrupt state with a weak/thin regulatory infrastructure like Kenya’s. It must go!,” professor Makau stated.

This comes as China Square announced that the shop will remain closed indefinitely to allow time to sort out several issues.

“We, China Square Limited, regret to inform you that we will continue to close down until further notice,” the supermarket wrote on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.