Friday, February 24, 2023 – President William Ruto seems to be losing sleep over protest rallies organised by indefatigable Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

This is after Ruto’s government on Friday announced the reduction of cooking gas prices to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

Raila Odinga during an Azimio prayer rally at Jevanjee Gardens in Nairobi on Tuesday, called on mass action within 14 days if heavy taxes currently imposed on products will not be reduced.

Raila also lashed out at Ruto and his government for organising prayers which he says is a hypocritical move as Kenyans are struggling with the high cost of living.

In what could be seen as a sign of panic after Raila threatened with mass action, Ruto on Friday announced that all taxes on cooking gas will be removed ASAP!!

This is good news to Raila Odinga and his gallant followers since this is a good sign that their protest rallies against Ruto’s government are working miracles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.