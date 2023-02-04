Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, February 4, 2023 – President William Ruto has reportedly ordered the arrest of 3 former Cabinet Secretaries over plans to topple his 6-month-old government.

According to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications, Philip Etale, it is just a matter of time before the three former cabinet secretaries are arrested.

“I have reliably informed that the UDA administration is planning to arrest three former Cabinet Secretaries who held Executive portfolio in Pr. Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration. It is just a matter of time. This update is authentic and verified by reliable sources,” Etale, who is a close ally of opposition Chief Raila Odinga stated.

Etale’s statement comes a day after it emerged that former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio billionaires held a meeting in November last where they allegedly agreed to raise Sh 15 billion to create a revolution to oust Ruto over what they termed as incompetence and greed for power.

During the meeting, former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i was tasked with the job of organising the meetings while former CS without portfolio, Raphael Tuju was the chairman.

Former ICT CS, Joe Mucheru also attended the meeting and was named as the treasurer.

According to sources, Ruto has ordered the arrest of Matiang’i, Mucheru and Tuju to neutralise Uhuru and Azimio’s plan of ousting him from power.

