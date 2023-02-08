Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – One of the close confidantes of Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has begged Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, to speak to his boss after 30 Jubilee MPs ditched Azimio and joined President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The 30 MPs led by nominated MP Sabina Chege trooped to State House, Nairobi on Wednesday and pledged to work with Ruto.

In a show of desperation, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina begged Kioni to talk to his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, so that he can speak to the MPs because this is a big catastrophe for Azimio’s future.

“Jeremiah Kioni. Please ask Uhuru to come and speak to your members or all of them will fold,” Ole Kina wrote on his social media page.

During the meeting at state house, the legislators pledged to work and support the government.

“We want to be part of this government having been together before the last elections,” Eldas MP Adan Keynan said.

“At this rate, we will close down our Jubilee house and join you because we are one,” Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere said.

“We don’t want to feel left out in your government so we kindly request you to include us in your development plans,” Sabina Chege said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.