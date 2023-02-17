Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ex-aide, Caroli Omondi, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters to accept that President William Ruto was legitimately elected in office during the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Speaking on Thursday, Caroli, who is also a Suba South Member of Parliament and an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rebel, said Ruto won the election because even the Supreme Court and other international observers validated his win.

“The legitimacy of the President has been validated by all the competent organs of the government empowered to do so under our Constitution,” Omondi said.

On why he met Ruto at State House despite being an ODM disciple, Omondi said he met Ruto as a parliamentarian and in the discharge of duties, adding he enjoys “freedom of mandate” as opposed to “bound mandate”.

“I met the President in his capacity as the Head of State and Government, as the person vested to exercise the executive authority of the Republic of Kenya, and as the symbol of national unity and to promote and enhance the unity of the nation,” said the MP.

