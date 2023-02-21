Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga’s diehard supporters from Nairobi led by their leader Nuru Okanga have vowed to go to the state house to demand for President William Ruto’s resignation.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, Okanga who was accompanied by Omosh said they are ready to march to the state house to urge Ruto to resign.

Okanga and Omosh said they still believe that Ruto didn’t win the August 9th,2022 presidential election and he should go home and let Raila rule the country.

The ODM fanatic, who is like water and oil with President Ruto, said he will mobilise youths in Nairobi to march to the house on the hill and tell Ruto to vacate and let Jakom be the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces.

Here is the video of Okanga threatening to storm state house and evict Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachael Ruto

