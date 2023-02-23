Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Nairobi county Senator, Edwin Sifuna has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance is planning to file a motion to probe Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s conduct.

This follows the controversial remarks DP Gachagua made in Kericho on Saturday – that the national government is a company where those who voted for them in the August General Election are the biggest shareholders and will benefit first.

“Hii serikali ni kampuni na ni ya shares, kuna wenye kampuni wale wako na shares mingi…kuna wale hawana. Nyinyi mliinvest kwa hii kampuni ya Ruto na Gachagua… mliamka mapema,” Gachagua told Kericho residents.

Speaking on Thursday, Sifuna who is also Orange Democratic Movement secretary general said that Gachagua’s utterances are an indication that the government is running an exclusionist administration yet they should serve all Kenyans devoid of who they voted for.

“The other day Gachagua was heard saying that Kenya is a company. We as Azimio have taken a stand that Kenya is for all of us whether you voted for him (Ruto) or Raila Odinga because this is our motherland and we are paying taxes just like anybody else,” he said on Radio Citizen.

“We have set up a motion to discuss his conduct because of his utterances which we see are causing division in the nation to make it seem that there are those ones who are of more importance than others.”

