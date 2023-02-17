Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 17, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament was arrested on Thursday by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths in connection with the cattle rustling and banditry in Northern Kenya.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing was arrested on Thursday evening as he was leaving his office at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Several MPs from West Pokot, including Senator Julius Murgor, Woman Rep Rael Leotum, Sigor MP Peter Lokachapong, North Pokot MP Titus Lotee, and Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, trooped to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road in solidarity with Pkosing.

President William Ruto’s government declared a total war on banditry in six hotspot counties, including West Pokot, where a combined security operation involving the police and military has been ordered.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki revealed on Sunday that in the last six months alone, more than 100 civilians and 16 police officers have been brutally murdered by marauding bandits and livestock rustlers in the Northern Rift Valley region.

