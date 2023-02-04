Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now wants counties to oversee elections in their jurisdictions to enhance the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

Speaking in Nigeria on Friday during the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards, Raila said centralized election management, like the one employed in the country, can be obscure and thereby raise credulity questions.

“Do we need one electoral body to manage our elections or should elections management be devolved to the state regions or counties as in the case of the United States?” Raila posed

“Should parties be allowed to second their members to the election management bodies? My answer to these two questions is yes

If Raila’s proposal is adopted in the country, then it means the scrapping of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The US has adopted decentralised election management where polls are overseen by individual states.

By federal law, each state has a designated chief election official who oversees elections in the state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST