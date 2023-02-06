Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he will do everything within his power to make sure the voices of Kenyans are heard.

Speaking at an Azimio rally in Kibra on Sunday, Raila said he will also make sure their rights are respected.

Raila, who is also the Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, said that Kenyans deserve a regime that is elected fairly and in a transparent process.

Raila added that he stands with Kenyans in their quest for justice.

“Kenyans deserve a regime elected through a fair and transparent process. We stand with the people of this nation in their quest for justice and democracy, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that their voices are heard and their rights are respected. Ruto Must GO!” Raila said

The former premier further said that Ruto rigged his way into the presidency and that Kenyans don’t deserve him as president.

“Our stand remains that Ruto did not win the elections. He got into the State House by hijacking and subverting the will of the people. He must get out,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST