Friday, February 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been thrown into mourning following the death of an immediate family member who also was his close friend.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Raila Odinga announced the passing on of the Chairman of the Luo Council of Elders Ker Willis Otondi.

Raila, who is also Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, said the passing of Willis Otondi is a great loss to the Luo community.

He mourned the octogenarian as a great distinguished member of society as he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and the entire Luo nation.

This is what Raila Odinga wrote on his Twitter page.

“Ker Willis Otondi’s passing has left us with a heavy heart; it is a great loss for the wider Luo nation. Kenya has lost a distinguished member of society.

“Sad for the Luo nation to lose him at this moment. My condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire community,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST