Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed why he was arrested in Nigeria in 2003.

Speaking during the 2022 Leadership Conference and Awards in Lagos on Tuesday, Raila recalled an incident while on official duty in Nigeria as an election observer, when police questioned him for being in a restricted area where members of the public were prohibited due to the election process.

He claimed that the police arrested him because of his “resemblance” to Nigerians, only for his driver to intervene.

“One time I was arrested in Lagos when I was observing an election… I was told that don’t you know that today people are not allowed to be driving? The driver told him – I’m carrying Oga (my boss),” Raila narrated.

The former prime minister claimed that the policemen insisted he was a Nigerian even after he told them he wasn’t and asked him to stop lying to them.

“Eventually when I showed them my passport, they realized I’m not a Nigerian,” he recounted.

In his speech, Raila reiterated that his victory was stolen during the 2022 general election.

He asked African countries to rethink the use of technology during general elections.

“African countries must rethink the use of technology in elections. Some people have taken advantage of technology to subvert the will of the people,” he said

