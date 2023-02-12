Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that he still supports Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, despite being silent for almost six months.

Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday, Uhuru affirmed that he is still a member of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and he is still active in politics

“Kustahafu sio kuchoka… ata wengine wanastahafu na nguvu zinaingozeka. Ata kama nimewacha siasa active, mimi bado ni mfuasi wa baba. Akiniambia twende lazima twendwe ,”Uhuru said.

This translates to: “Retirement doesn’t mean I’m tired. Others retire and become more energetic,”

“Even though I have retired from politics, I’m still a follower of Raila. If he tells me we go, we have to do it. I supported him and I will continue doing so because I believe he is truthful,” Uhuru said.

The former Head of State said he supports Raila Odinga because he has good intentions of uniting Kenyans.

“I support Raila before the elections and I will still do it now because I believe he is a truthful person and wants to unite Kenyans,” Uhuru said.

“It’s my democratic right to support whoever I want and it’s not that I’m after any seat but where Raila will go, I’ll be there,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.