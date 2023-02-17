Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, February 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been forced to change the venue of the Azimio la Umoja prayers slated for next week.

On Wednesday, Raila stated that they would conduct the prayers at the Anniversary Towers which houses the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices.

“We will also be doing a prayer for the IEBC that we have a better IEBC to defend the rights of our people.

“That prayer will be done in front of the premises of IEBC (Anniversary Towers),” he said.

While speaking at night after visiting Matiang’i’s residence in Karen, Raila changed his mind and said that the prayers would be carried out at Jeevanjee gardens.

“This nation needs prayers. We are going to convene a prayer meeting at Jevanjee… We are going to talk more about it tomorrow (Thursday),” Raila told the press.

He added, “Kenyans must stand firm against intimidation and blackmail by those in power people’s power must prevail at this time.”

The opposition chief noted that the prayers would take place after his rallies in Kisii and Kisumu this weekend.

“After we visit Kisii on Friday and Kisumu on Saturday, we will also be doing a prayer for the IEBC that we get an IEBC that will defend the rights of our people.

“We must defend electoral justice in our country and this is what we have told our MPs to do and will continue to urge Kenyans to wake up and defend their rights,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST