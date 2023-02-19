Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 19, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has strongly condemned the attacks on his supporters in Kisii County on Friday.

Raila, who led the rally at Gusii Stadium, claimed that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) operatives, working with State officers and well-known criminals invaded villagers in Kisii, hacked people, and destroyed property.

The Azimio One Kenya Party leader further claimed that the victims of the attack were his supporters who attended his rally.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party strongly condemns the incident in which UDA operatives, working with State officers and well-known criminals invaded villagers in Kisii, hacked people and destroyed property. The victims in this attack were youth who attended the very peaceful Azimio rally in Kisii on Friday,” Raila said in a statement on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

“That the attackers were led by a well-known jailbird and hardcore criminal with several warrants of arrest to his name, is an indication that we are back to rule by thuggery and hooliganism,” the statement added.

Raila warned that people will resort to protecting themselves in the best way they can if no action is taken against the perpetrators of the attack.

“Action must be taken against the criminals who participated in this attack, otherwise, people will have no option but to protect themselves in the best way they can,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST