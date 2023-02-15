Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga committed a serious criminal offense for saying he hired ethical hackers to penetrate Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) systems.

Raila, who spoke with Ramogi TV on Monday, said he hired the hackers to get into IEBC systems and the data they gave him showed that he won the August 9, 2022, presidential election with 8.1 million votes, and President William Ruto emerged second with 5.9 million votes.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Miguna said there exists nothing like ethical hacking and that the former Prime Minister committed a crime.

He insisted that Raila could have attempted to change the election results, so that he could declare himself the winner of the August 9, 2022, presidential poll.

“There is no legal hacking. The conman committed an actionable crime. He was probably attempting to alter the results to declare himself the winner,” Miguna said.

