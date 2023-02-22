Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Thousands of Kenyans on Wednesday thronged at the historical Jevanjee Gardens in Nairobi to pray for the country, which is facing myriad challenges, including the high cost of living and mega corruption by senior government officers.

The prayers were led by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga and other Azimio principals.

As Raila and other leaders made their way into the Jevanjee Gardens, Kenyans gave them a warm welcome.

Many Kenyans were carrying empty plates spoons and ‘sufurias’ to decry the high cost of living that has sparked uproar across the country.

During the rally, Raila Odinga gave President William Ruto 14 days to lower the prices of basic commodities or be evicted from the state house by a people-driven revolution.

Raila said Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, are only looting while millions of Kenyans are sleeping hungry.

The former premier also asked his supporters to be patient as he crafts a master plan of sending Ruto home, claiming he is in office illegitimately.

