Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to join his revolution to oust President William Ruto, who he claimed is in office illegitimately.

Speaking on Wednesday night after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers raided the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said Ruto is doing all the bad things because he knows very well that he didn’t win the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

He also said the country has an active constitution and police should have followed the law before raiding Matiang’i’s home.

“I have just received information that police have surrounded the home of Fred Matiang’i. I was shocked to hear that police came to arrest him at night,” Raila stated.

“If Matiang’i has committed a crime that warrants his arrest that should be made public and known to him… This idea of arresting senior citizens at this hour of the night is unacceptable,” Raila added.

