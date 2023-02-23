Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Barely hours after the African Union ended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s job as Africa’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, the Azimio leader has revealed the intrigues behind his alleged sacking.

In a statement today, Raila intimated that he had written to AU Chair Moussa Faki expressing concerns about performing his roles.

He explained that he wanted the organisation to set him free until he is available.

“I indicated the challenges to my continued availability for the role of AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.”

“In that regard, I welcome your quick action that will free me to pursue other pressing and urgent matters,” the statement read in part.

However, this has put the State House in panic, considering that Raila has called for mass action after 14 days to force President William Ruto to reduce the high cost of living.

It now remains to be seen whether the pressing and urgent matters that Raila referred to are his countrywide protests and rallies which are aimed at toppling Ruto from power.

