Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has cracked the whip on rebels who met with President William Ruto at State House without his authority after announcing changes to the coalition’s leadership in the Senate.

Speaking at a press briefing after a roundtable with Azimio senators, Raila announced changes in the Azimio leadership in the Senate where he dropped errant Senators and elevated loyalists to lucrative positions.

In the changes, Raila named Steward Madzayo as the new Minority Leader and Senator Enock Wambua as his deputy.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina was appointed as the Chief Whip and would be deputised by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

“We have asked our members to continue to represent Azimio effectively in the House. Azimio stands for the defense of the people of Kenya,” he stated.

Ole Kina replaced Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo who was de-whipped.

Raila noted that the leadership changes were aimed at equipping the opposition to effectively articulate issues affecting the nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST