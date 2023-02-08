Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been assured of full support in his war against President William Ruto and his government.

This is after Azimio elected leaders vowed to die with him in his bid to topple Ruto from power.

Led by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, the leaders said they cannot abandon Raila, at least not now, and that they support him 100% on his agenda.

According to Osotsi, Raila remains the only hope for Kenyans amid the rising cost of living and punitive taxation by Ruto’s government.

He rubbished claims that Raila’s lieutenants have deserted him.

At the same time, the Vihiga Senator said Ruto is getting what he deserves from Raila since he asked the Opposition to be tough on his administration to make it accountable.

We are holding rallies across the country to educate our people about the Kenya Kwanza government and their unfulfilled promises,” Osotsi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST