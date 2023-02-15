Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday February 15, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Boss Francis Atwoli led a delegation of workers’ representatives to meet President William Ruto at State House.

This comes hot on the heels of looming fallout in Raila Odinga’s Azimio over what he termed as betrayal by his MPs who have been meeting Ruto at State House without his blessings.

In an update via Twitter after the meeting, Ruto stated that they discussed the need to employ more youths and the welfare of Kenyans working in the diaspora.

“We discussed the need to employ more youth, welfare of Diaspora workers, making workplaces safer and more dignified, and the Unions’ role in our affordable housing project and the Universal Health Coverage,” he stated.

The Head of State also noted that trade unions are driving policy engines that contribute to equality and inclusive socio-economic development in society.

He further stated that he would continue to engage the unions in a bid to deal with labour-related issues.

“We will continue engaging and partnering with them to create synergy and ease resolution of labour-related issues,” Ruto said.

Atwoli, on his part, thanked Ruto for agreeing to take part in the forthcoming ITUC-Africa Congress.

“I would like to thank His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto, William Ruto, for hosting COTU (K) General Secretaries today at State House Nairobi. We thank the President for accepting to be part of the forthcoming ITUC-Africa Congress and appointing, Hon. Josephat Nanok, who is the Deputy State House Comptroller, to be part of the preparation committee.”

“We equally thank the President for accepting to revisit and strengthen areas of interest to Kenyan workers like NEA, NLB, NSSF, NHIF Affordable Housing, Kenya Airways and the De La Rue Company,” Atwoli stated.

Atwoli now joins Azimio leaders who have allegedly betrayed Raila by meeting Ruto without seeking permission from Baba.

