Saturday, February 25, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims by President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government of funding his office at the African Union both in Nairobi and Addis Ababa.

The revelation came yesterday through the National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah after AU fired Raila as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure and Development.

According to Ichung’wah, Ruto’s government has been funding Raila’s office at AU to the tune of billions. He claimed that every year, the government has been remitting a whopping Sh600 million through the continental body.

However, in a rejoinder, Raila Odinga’s office, through his Spokesman Dennis Onyango, dismissed Ichung’wah’s claims, saying Raila’s office and roles were never funded by Kenyan taxpayers.

Besides, he denied claims that Raila had an office in Nairobi, saying Baba has been using his private office and staff at Capitol Hill funded from his pocket.

