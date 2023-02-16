Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seems to have started copying President William Ruto’s strategy.

This is after he announced plans to hold national prayers for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) just after Ruto held prayers at Nyayo National Stadium, asking God to bring rain as well as heal Kenya’s dilapidated economy.

Speaking after meeting Azimio Senators yesterday, the Azimio leader stated that the prayers would be held outside IEBC’s main offices at Anniversary towers, along the University Way.

The ODM chief stated that the prayers would be held next week, however, he did not indicate the exact date.

He added that the prayers would coincide with their nationwide rallies.

Raila explained that the prayers were aimed at calling for divine intervention for the Commission which he stated was crucial in upholding people’s will.

“This week, we shall be in Kisii on Friday, February 17 and go to Kisumu, on Saturday, February 18. We will also be doing a prayer.

“A prayer for the IEBC so that we get an IEBC that will defend the rights of our people and that prayer will be done in front of the IEBC premises sometime next week,” he announced.

However, his critics have termed the so-called prayers by Raila a mockery of God since he does not allegedly believe in God himself.

