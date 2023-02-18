Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 18, 2023 – Political blogger and digital strategist Pauline Njoroge has taken a swipe at First Lady Rachel Ruto after she attended a church service graced by controversial Nigerian preacher Johnson Suleiman.

In the jam-packed service, Apostle Suleiman alleged that some witch doctors have been imported into the country to bring Ruto’s regime down.

Pauline Njoroge blasted Mama Rachel Ruto for seemingly being in agreement with the controversial prophecy and wondered why she is associating herself with a man of questionable character.

Pauline urged Mama Rachel to engage in development projects that benefit vulnerable women and children in Kenya instead of using tax payer’s money to attend prayer meetings in Nigeria.

“Call me an atheist if you like but the kind of religious nonsense this our government is mixed up in is worrying. Our First Lady is hobnobbing with everyone calling themselves men of God, including some that are obviously false prophets and heretics. So busy is she in these religious activities that she has no time to use her position of influence to run a cause that will be beneficial to vulnerable women and children in Kenya’’ the vocal blogger wrote.

Apostle Suleman has countless scandals in his home country.

He is among the most controversial preachers in Nigeria.

Watch the video of the Nigerian preacher claiming witch doctors have been imported to bring Ruto’s regime down in the prophetic service attended by Mama Rachel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.