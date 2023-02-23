Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – The war in Ukraine could last another year, the United Kingdom has warned.

Ben Wallace, UK Defence Secretary made this declaration on Wednesday February 22.

Asked whether we could see the war lingering on in another 12 months, he told LBC: ‘I think we will.

‘I think Russia has shown a complete disregard, not only for the lives of the people of Ukraine, but for its own soldiers.

‘We are sitting here 12 months in and 188,000, actually more now, Russian soldiers are dead or injured as a result of this catastrophic miscalculation and aggression by President Putin.

‘When someone has crossed the line and thinks it is OK to do that to your own people, running effectively a meat grinder for an army, I think he is not going to stop.’

Wallace added that planes currently held by Nato countries could be given to Ukraine as the conflict continues.

He stressed the battle in Ukraine was ‘not a Nato conflict’.

Asked whether Nato-supplied fighter jets could be sent to Kyiv, he said: ‘Supplied by Nato, yes.

‘There is already talk, I think, of an eastern European country supplying MiG-29s.

‘We’re not going to see Nato, we’re going to see countries that are members of Nato potentially put in air force equipment or MiG-29.’

This week, Putin made an appearance in Moscow and gave a speech that showed no signs of halting the invasion.

He claimed he ‘didn’t start the war’ in an address that lasted near to two hours.

Putin referred to the war as a ‘special military operation’ and referred to the situation in Ukraine as a ‘military coup’.

He claimed Ukrainians have been waiting for his troops to ‘come to their help’ and that the West released a ‘genie in a bottle.’

Today February 23, marks a year since Russian troops invaded Ukraine.