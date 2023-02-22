Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Russian president, Vladimir Putin has canceled a decree that recognized Moldova’s sovereignty in resolving the dispute over the Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria.

The decree, enacted in 2012 when Russia’s relations with the West were not as bad as it is now, was annulled to “ensure the national interests of Russia” following “profound changes taking place in international relations,” according to the Kremlin’s website.

Transnistria is a Russian-speaking region of Moldova that is not recognized internationally as independent. Before the breakup of the Soviet Union, it seceded from Moldova amid fears it would merge with Romania.

A war in 1992 between a newly independent Moldova and the separatists was followed by the presence of Russian “peacekeepers” ever since.

Alexandru Flenchea, Moldova’s chairman of the joint control commission in the security zone around Transnistria, insisted that Moldova and Russia had a political agreement that “provides for mutual respect for the territorial integrity of our countries,” Reuters reported.

Putin’s order comes after accusations by Ukraine and Moldova that Russia was seeking to destabilize Moldova.

Last week, citing Ukrainian intelligence, Moldovan president, Maia Sandu, accused Moscow of plotting to overthrow her government.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said that Russia was planning to capture the airport in Chișinău to fly in Russian military reinforcements to open a new front in Ukraine from Transnistria.

Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean confirmed the rumor, but told local media that despite “several scenarios of destabilization….our institutions are prepared to face such challenges.”

“Moldova opts for the peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict and we must align our goals in terms of security, peace and stability in the region”, Recean added, according to a translation.

Moldova’s foreign minister, Nikolae Popescu, has played down the Russian threat to his country. He told The Financial Times that due to Ukrainian resistance, “we do not see the risk of military scenarios in the near future on the Moldovan border,” although there was a threat from Russia of “hybrid subversive actions.”

Sandu’s pro-Western government has the backing of the European Union and the U.S., and the Moldovan president met President Joe Biden in Warsaw ok n Tuesday

The White House confirmed “strong U.S. support for Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Sandu tweeted her thanks to Biden “for his unwavering support to Moldova & for standing in solidarity with us,” suggesting that Chisinau may be relying on U.S. backing against the threat from Russia.

The Kremlin has said that Russia’s relations with Moldova, which last week approved a new pro-Western prime minister that vowed to pursue a drive to join the EU, were very tense. It accused Moldova of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda.