Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Another revolution against President William Ruto is brewing in Mt. Kenya over unfulfilled promises.

This is after Meru MPs expressed their dissatisfaction for allegedly duping them over government appointments.

Through the Meru Parliamentary Group Chairman John Mutunga of Tigania West, the leaders accused Ruto of shortchanging the region.

According to them, only a few professionals from Meru had been appointed to senior government positions; something that is totally unacceptable since the region overwhelmingly voted in favor of Ruto’s UDA.

According to Mutunga, people are not happy with Ruto, considering the high expectations in Meru where he received massive support.

As a result of this atrocity, the leaders threatened to ditch Ruto and join Raila Odinga’s Azimio’s revolution if he would not do something about their plight.

“We are not happy to see a gazette notice without a single Meru name. It is not very interesting. We are not trying to plead with the government to assist us. It is not an assistance. We are seeking for our rights,” Mutunga stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.