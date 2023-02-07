Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – United Nations head, Antonio Guterres has struck a somber tone as he warned leaders convened in New York at the organization’s General Assembly that the world is knowingly marching into a ‘wider war.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022, and with the one year anniversary of the war approaching, Russia plans to carry out a blistering offensive on Ukranian territories, while Ukraine prepares to receive new western weapons to carry out their counteroffensive, meaning the war shows no signs of ending.

‘The Russian invasion of Ukraine is inflicting untold suffering on the Ukrainian people with profound global implications. The prospects for peace keep diminishing,’ he said.

“The chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing. I fear the world is now sleepwalking into a wider war. I fear it’s doing so with its eyes wide open.”