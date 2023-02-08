Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed it is examining the case of a former Everton player, who was arrested in July 2021.

Greater Manchester Police referred the case to prosecutors last week, the Mirror reported.

The Crown Prosecution Service will now determine whether a criminal prosecution can be brought against the player.

Prosecutors must decide if there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and that pursuing a criminal prosecution is in the public interest.

Detectives raided the international footballer’s near £2million home in July 2021 in search of evidence.

The player has been on bail since being arrested and is not permitted to leave the country.