Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed it is examining the case of a former Everton player, who was arrested in July 2021.
Greater Manchester Police referred the case to prosecutors last week, the Mirror reported.
The Crown Prosecution Service will now determine whether a criminal prosecution can be brought against the player.
Prosecutors must decide if there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and that pursuing a criminal prosecution is in the public interest.
Detectives raided the international footballer’s near £2million home in July 2021 in search of evidence.
The player has been on bail since being arrested and is not permitted to leave the country.
