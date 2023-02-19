Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 February 2023 – A video showing the fleet of luxury vehicles in Prophet David Owuor’s flashy entourage has left Kenyans talking.

An amateur video posted on social media showed the controversial preacher in a fleet of over 20 high-end cars, complete with police outriders and escorts.

The most dominant vehicles in the entourage were Mercedes Sprinter vans.

The vans are highly preferred by celebrities across the globe as they offer a comfortable ride.

Owuor’s entourage had around 11 of the sprinter vans leading the convoy.

The icing on the cake was a white Cadillac Escalade bearing the new license plates, indicating it was recently acquired.

The flashy preacher almost brought business to a standstill as his flashy entourage entered Bomet town in style, where he was hosting a three-day crusade.

The video sparked reactions among Netizens, with many criticizing his flashy lifestyle.

Owour’s affluent lifestyle is funded by his brainwashed followers.

