Monday, February 27, 2023 – In yet another promise, President William Ruto has told Kenyans to wait for 3 years to get free gas cylinders from his government.

Speaking in Lamu yesterday, Ruto said his government is putting in place measures to enable every Kenyan family to use gas for cooking.

According to Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza government had pumped Sh25 billion into the project to ensure Kenyans use clean energy.

“We will make sure every household gets a gas cylinder issued by the government to ensure that we stop using firewood as a source of energy,” said Ruto.

At the same time, Ruto also announced plans to lower the prices of gas in the country.

As a commitment, the president said taxes imposed on gas will be lowered to ensure every Kenyan family can ‘afford a meal’.

The pledge comes days after the President officiated the building of a re-filling plant for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) targeting to serve the Eastern Africa region.

The plant worth about Sh18 billion is owned by Taifa Gas, the largest LPG gas dealer in Tanzania, founded by billionaire Rostam Aziz.

The entry of Taifa Gas into the country is part of a bilateral trade deal between Kenya and Tanzania signed during the tenure of Ruto’s predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyans have had to shoulder the increased cost of living in the country, with prices of food, fuel and gas among those affected.

Currently refilling a 13kg gas cylinder in Nairobi costs between Sh1900 and Sh2300 depending on factors such as type and location.

