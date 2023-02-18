Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, February 18, 2023 – The 2010 Constitution spells out that the general elections should be held in the country after every five years to give the citizens the democratic right of choosing their leaders in a free and fair poll.

On Saturday morning, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, revealed the youthful leader who will one day become the President of Kenya and the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces.

In a tweet, Makau said Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati could one day become President of Kenya because he is principled, fearless, progressive, and brilliant.

“Kisii governor Simba Arati could one day become president of the republic of Kenya. The man is principled, fearless, progressive, and brilliant. Watch out!” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

Arati is a close ally of former prime Minister Raila Odinga and he was among the youthful leaders who graced Raila Odinga’s protest rally in Kisii county on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST