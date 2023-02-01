Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta hit back at his successor, William Ruto, for reviewing the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Addressing mourners and the family of the late Education CS George Magoha, at Lavington, Nairobi, yesterday, Uhuru said he made the right decision to appoint the deceased to Cabinet.

According to Uhuru, Ruto’s decision to review CBC could be disastrous and Magoha didn’t want that as it would hamper the growth and progress of learners.

“I believe that when I made him a minister, I made the right choice in putting him at the helm of the education sector. He was a man who deserved that position, and he continued to address curriculum challenges and brought on board a new education system.”

“People may say whatever they want to say. They will talk, make noise and return to where they were before. Let us give them time to talk. CBC was not unveiled to hate or spite anyone.

“It was unveiled to help the children of this republic,” he insisted.

The former Head of State noted that CBC would also prepare students to face a radical future.

“It would also prepare Kenyans to face the challenge of this changing world, and we are grateful to him (Magoha) for that. This country has lost a great soldier, a great man, and a sincere individual. He was a loyal man who loved what he truly did.

“He did not have time to enjoy the office. For him, it was about work,” he added.

Uhuru also compared Magoha to an individual who would speak little but act more, with his successes evident. He added that he worked with Magoha as a team in his condolence message.

President William Ruto ordered the review of the CBC a few days after he assumed office. Ruto appointed the Presidential Working Party On Education Reform to address gaps in the CBC curriculum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.