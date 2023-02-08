Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Private detective Gavin Burrows says he is naming names in a damning expose containing evidence the rugby player and X-Factor star had been blackmailed by criminals and threatened over a Somali mafia debt.

Mr. Burrows, whose Line of Inquiry firm is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to Levi being found, said last night: ‘I believe Spanish police will have enough to make an arrest when they see what our own investigation has thrown up.

‘At the very least it should give them enough to haul someone in for questioning.

‘I’m not at liberty at the moment to go public with any names but there is one person in particular that I have grave suspicions about and believe can shed light on what has happened to Levi.

‘That person is someone who while pretending to help has in my view been nothing but an obstacle in trying to prevent our investigations from moving forward.’

Levi, 24, spoke about being blackmailed by criminals who threatened to kill him and his family in a chilling last video he initially deleted but re-emerged last week three months after he vanished in Barcelona.

He was last seen leaving an Irish pub on October 29 after taking a ferry from Ibiza.

Mr. Burrows said he had retrieved the Instagram video, which Levi first posted four days before he vanished, and released it with the agreement of family and friends to help get information.

The ex-Bath rugby player says at the start of the 15-minute footage: ‘Hello my name is Levi Davis and my life is in danger.’ before going on to allege he believed he was filmed performing various sexual acts after being drugged which blackmailers used to control and manipulate him.

He said: ‘I was told by them in ways which are not direct but are absolutely true that they were going to attempt – if I said anything out – they were going to attempt to kill me, threaten my family. ‘And they also were trying to frame me.’

Levi played Premiership rugby union for Bath between 2017 and 2020, when he joined Ealing Trailfinders. A year later he signed for Worthing Raiders.

The rugby player-turned-reality star performed on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 with fellow rugby players Ben Foden and Thom Evans as part of the group Try Star.

In 2020, the year he made history by becoming the first rugby union player to come out as bisexual while still playing, he appeared on the E4 dating series Celebs Go Virtual Dating.