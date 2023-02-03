Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted together for the first time since the Duke released his explosive tell-all memoir Spare.

The royal couple were seen at Ellen DeGeneres’ home in California where the American TV host was surprised by her wife Portia de Rossi to renew their weddings vows.

‘They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal,’ according to a report by PageSix.

In a video of the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling amongst the crowd but stood apart as they watched Kris Jenner officiate the ceremony between the couple, who have been married for more than 14 years.

Markle, 41, looked cozy in a gray coat while Harry, 38, was casual in a black blazer, white dress shirt and no tie.

She and the red-headed royal were standing separate from each other as they clapped and cheered for the former talk show host and her wife.

Harry and Markle have been keeping a low profile since his controversial memoir, ‘Spare,’ dropped last month. Among the claims in his book, Harry accused his estranged brother, Prince William, of physically attacking him and his father, King Charles III, of calling him a ‘spare’ when he was born.

The former royals live close to DeGeneres and de Rossi in the ritzy town of Montecito, California.

On Thursday, February 2, DeGeneres revealed that she and de Rossi renewed their vows in front of loved ones on her wife’s 50th birthday.

‘Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,’ DeGeneres, 65, shared on social media before thanking Jenner for officiating and Bradi Carlile for performing.

I love you, and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day,’ DeGeneres told de Rossi as she held her hand. ‘I’m the lucky one.’

DeGeneres and de Rossi first got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in August 2008.

Watch the videos below’

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have renewed their wedding vows in a romantic at-home ceremony and their good friend Kris Jenner was the officiant.



More: https://t.co/gSKXOHnZOK pic.twitter.com/g9cx9buMty — 9Honey (@9HoneyAU) February 3, 2023